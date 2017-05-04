Transcript for Trump defends Fox News' Bill O'Reilly

Tonight, president trump is defending him. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Caution, you're about to enter the no-spin zone. Reporter: In an interview with the "The New York Times" said -- I think he's a good person. Nearly 50 companies have pulled their ads from the show. Oreilly paid five women almost 13 million dollars. In seattlements over claims. The president now says "Personally I think he shouldn't have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think bill did anything wrong." It's not the first time he's defended a fox titan. Last summer when former CEO Roger Ailes faced multiple allegations candidate trump defended his friend. It's very sad. Because he's a very good person. Reporter: But just a month before the election it was trump under fire for that infamous "Access Hollywood" tape where he talked about groping women. I'm not going to play too much of it because it is crude guy talk. Reporter: President trump then gave O'Reilly the first interview in the wake of that explosive tape. Well, first of all, locker room talk, and most people have heard it before. Reporter: Candidate trump apologized for the remarks but more than a dozen women then came forward accusing him of inappropriate sexual advances and groping. Allegations the president denies. O'Reilly hasn't mentioned the allegations against him on the show. Many a statement over the weekend, he said his fame makes him a target. He has to put to rest any controversies to spare his children. President trump's defense of O'Reilly comes days after the president declared April national sexual awareness month.

