Transcript for Trump disclosed sensitive Israeli intelligence to Russians, officials say

President trump believed in talking with the Russians in oval office was talking about an ISIS plot, the biggest plot to take down a plane since 9/11. Tonight, by sharing that information, are live of sources at greater risk, and what about our relationship with the ally that gave the white house the information in the first place. Here's Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: What's at risk tonight, according to current and former U.S. Officials, is the life of a spy inside ISIS, placed there by Israel, providing sensitive information about terror plots against America on the condition the U.S. Keep the source secret. The real risk is not just this source, but future sources of information about plots against us. Reporter: The current intelligence from inside ISIS involves an active plot to bring down a passenger jet en route to the U.S., with a bomb hidden in a laptop that the U.S. Believes can get through airport screening machines undetected. The information is so reliable that the U.S. Is considering a ban on laptops on all flights from Europe to the U.S. They want to have a large airplane blow up in flight. Reporter: ISIS has already taken credit for blowing up a Russian airliner two years ago, killing more than 200 people, claiming the bomb was hidden in a soft drink can. The white house national security adviser says that justifies president trump's disclosures to the Russians. This was the context of the conversation in which it was wholly appropriate to share what the threat was as a basis for common action and coordination. Reporter: But many in the counterterrorism community say what the president did was a mistake. Russia is not part of the ISIS coalition. They are not our partner. Reporter: Brian Ross with us now. Reported there believed it was Israel our ally that gave us that information. Lot of people are pointing to the fact if this classified information was give on the Russians they could give it to players who are clear ly not friends with Israel. Including Iran, also a sworn enemy of Israel. Brian, thank you. We have other news we're following at this hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.