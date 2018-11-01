Transcript for Trump uses expletive during meeting on immigration deal: Sources

Good evening. And it's great to have you with us here on a Thursday night. And we begin with the president's comments in the oval office today, using an expletive and setting off a firestorm. A bipartisan group of senators with him during talks about immigration. The president told of a plan to allow immigrants from Haiti and several African countries, then asking, why are we allowing all of these people from blank countries to come here, using a profanity we won't repeat. Word of his comments spreading through Washington tonight, sparking outrage. And ABC's Mary Bruce, leading us off from the hill. Reporter: After dizzying negotiations, on capitol hill today, lawmakers thought that had a plan to protect dreamers. Deal or no deal? Wf have an agreement. Reporter: Lawmakers took that agreement to the president, but when they returned -- No deal yet. There's got to be one, because we're running out of time. Reporter: Sounds like we have an agreement and he's not onboard. We have no agreement with the president. Reporter: Tonight, the reason the president isn't on board is shocking even some lawmakers. Sources briefed on the meeting tell ABC news that when president trump learned the plan would restore protections from immigrants from Haiti and several African countries, his response? "Why are we having all these people from expletive countries come here?" Instead, trump suggested the U.S. Should bring in more people from countries like Norway. The outrage, swift. In a tweet, Elijah Cummings calls the comments demeaning for the presidency. And from Cory booker, "Let me be clear. Donald Trump does not speak for America." It's a stunning setback to the dreamer talks. Earlier this week, the president sat down with lawmakers, and, at time, even seemed to agree with Democrats. What about a clean DACA bill now, with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure. I have no problem. I think that's basically what he's saying. We will come up with DACA, we will do DACA and then we can start on the phase two which would be comprehensive -- Would you be agreeable to that? I would like that. Mr. President, you need to be clear. I think what senator Feinstein is asking here, when we talk about DACA, we don't want to be back here two years later. You have to have security as the secretary would tell you. I think that's what she is saying. Reporter: The president said he would sign whatever lawmakers could agree to, but yesterday, he made clear hhas one firm condition. We need the wall. We have to have the wall for security purposes. Reporter: There are a provision in the new agreement to deliver on some kind of a wall, in the form of beefed up border security. But tonight, that no longer seems to be the president's main objection. So, let's get to Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. And Mary, this evening, the white house does not deny mt. Trump made those comments? Reporter: In a statement, David, the white house says president trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger, by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation what the white house is not saying tonight, David, no denial that the president made these comments. Mary Bruce leading us off tonight. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.