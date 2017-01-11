Transcript for Trump faces 1st terror attack during time in office

President trump, meanwhile, facing the first isis-related terror attack of his presidency. Within hours, tweeting about extreme vetting. Today, he called the suspect an animal, who he would consider sending to Guantanamo. And he took political aim after this attack, as well. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: At a cabinet meeting today, president trump declared that America must get tougher, calling the way the U.S. Justice system deals with terrorists a joke. So, we have to come up with punishment that's far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now. Because what we have right now is a joke, and it's a laughing stock. Reporter: In stark contrast to his response to the shooting in Las Vegas last month, when the white house for days said it was inappropriate to talk about politics or policy, within hours of the New York attack, the president unloaded in a series of political tweets. "I have just ordered homeland security to step up our already extreme vetting program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" And at the break of dawn this morning, he launched into an attack against New York's own senator chuck shoer, tweeting, "The trust came into our country through what is called the diversity Visa lottery program, a chuck Schumer beauty." Today, the white house insisted the president wasn't politicizing the tragedy. The president has not blamed senator Schumer and doesn't believe the senator is responsible for the attack. We believe very strongly the individual carried out the attack is responsible and no one else. Reporter: The diversity Visa program, which was supported by senator Schumer and signed into law by president George H.W. Bush, sevens millions of applicants every year, and provides Visas to about 50,000 people. All of whom get background checks. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice. It's not good. So, we want to immediately work with congress on the diversity lottery program on terminating it, getting rid of it. Live tonight from the white house, and Jon, we heard the president criticize the justice process, as well, in all of this, for the terrorist suspects. And today, he even said he would consider sending the alleged new York attacker to Guantanamo Bay. Can he do that? Reporter: Technically, he can do it, but any move to send the alleged attacker to Guantanamo Bay would certainly face a constitutional challenge. No one ever arrested on American soil has been sent to Gitmo, David. It's never happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.