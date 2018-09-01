Transcript for Trump says he'll 'beat' Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president

Amid all the talk of Oprah Winfrey now intrigued about her and a possible run for president in 2020, tonight, what president trump has said when asked, could he beat Oprah? Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: In the white house today, president trump had this prediction for a possible 2020 Oprah run. I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I like Oprah. I don't think she is going to run. I don't think she's going to run. I know her very well. Reporter: His daughter, ivanka, calling win free's golden globe's speech empowering and inspiring. So, I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon. Reporter: If megastar instantly catapulted into the political stratosphere. There will be no running for office of any kind for me. Reporter: That was Oprah just a few months ago. Today, her best friend Gayle king says she doesn't think Oprah's position has changed. But -- I do think she's intrigued by the idea. I do think that. I also know, after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind. I don't think at this point she is actually considering it. Reporter: The Oprah show, something president trump knows a lot about. Oprah once asking if he would run for president. I just don't think I really have the inclination to do it. I love what I'm doing, I really like it. Also doesn't pay as well. No, it doesn't. Reporter: His white house aides aren't laughing. They're already lobbing political hits. What advise would you give a political outsider, who seems intrigued about the idea of running? I'm not going to focus on anyone's campaign other than president trump's re-election. Reporter: Is she qualified? Look, I disagree very much on her policies. Is she a successful individual? Absolutely. But in terms of where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that. Reporter: Well, that's the white house. They say they welcome all challengers. As for Democrats, president Obama's former Iowa director tweeted "Call me." The Democrats are definitely intrigued. What a moment you unearthed from the Oprah show so many years ago there. Thank you, Cecilia.

