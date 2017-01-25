Transcript for Trump Says He'll Launch Investigation Into Alleged Voter Fraud

President trump in the meantime, sparking a firestorm this week after congressional leaders were invited to the white house. They said he told them he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because of millions of illegal votes. Even some Republican leaders say there is no proof. Tonight president trump standing by that claim, and we ask now that he is president, do his words matter more when there is no evidence of illegal votes? When you say in your opinion, millions of illegal votes, that is something that is extremely fundamental to our functioning democracy. A fair and free election. Sure. You say you're going to start an investigation. What you have said to far has been debunked. Take a look at the reports. I talked to the person. He said no evidence. Why did he write the report? He said no evidence. Excuse me. Why did he write the report? He is groveling again. I talk about the reporters when they write what you want to hear and not what millions of people have to hear. You're going to launch an missi investigation? We're going to launch an investigation to find out. None of the votes cast, none of them come to me. They would all be for the other side. None of them come to me. But when you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal. In two states. In some cases, maybe three states. We have a lot to look into. Let Let's get to Jonathan Karl who was with us at the white house. You heard him there. President trump saying he has launched an investigation. Reporter: In fact, I spoke with a senior administration official who tells me work has begun on a memorandum with the president ordering either the department of homeland security or the department of justice to commence the investigation. It would primarily look into the voter roles and whether there are people registered to vote who died long ago or registered in multiple states. This would be a big topic of fist cushion, and he would like them to investigate, too. We asked the president about new reports tonight that the

