-
Now Playing: Kremlin: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to Speak by Phone on Saturday
-
Now Playing: Trump's Phone Call With Taiwanese President Causes Diplomatic Controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump Holds Phone Conversations With Putin, Other World Leaders
-
Now Playing: British PM Theresa May Visits the White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
-
Now Playing: A Look at the March for Life Event in DC
-
Now Playing: Trump Speaks to Mexican President by Phone 1 Day After Canceling Meeting
-
Now Playing: Terry Moran on President Trump and British Prime Minister May's Joint News Conference
-
Now Playing: Army Veteran, Double Amputee Finds New Battlefield in DC
-
Now Playing: President Trump, British PM Theresa May Hold Joint Press Conference
-
Now Playing: President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia
-
Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence Addresses March for Life
-
Now Playing: President Trump's First Week in the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump Doubles Down on Building 'Serious' Mexico Wall
-
Now Playing: Alleged Voter Fraud Continues to Be a Top Issue for Trump
-
Now Playing: Sanctuary Cities: Everything You Need to Know
-
Now Playing: Republicans Grapple With the First Days of the Trump Presidency
-
Now Playing: Protests Heat Up Outside Republican Gathering in Philadelphia