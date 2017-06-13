Transcript for Trump ignores questions asking if Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller should be fired

capitol hill, president trump was on a road trip to talk about jobs in this country, following him to Wisconsin, this question tonight, is the president now considering firing special prosecutor Robert Mueller who is now overseeing the Russia investigation? Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: In the white house today, president trump ignoring the question. Should Robert Mueller be fired? Reporter: That after his close friend Chris ruddy, a conservative media mogul and ABC news contributor, said the president is indeed contemplating firing the man leading the investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia. I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he's weighing that option. Reporter: But the white house is pushing back, saying ruddy does not speak for the president. House speaker Paul Ryan jumping to Robert Mueller's defense. I think the best thing to do is let Robert Mueller do his job. Reporter: President trump cannot directly fire Mueller himself, but he could instruct his deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein to do so. But today, on capitol hill, Rosenstein said that's not happening. I appointed him. I stand by that decision. I think it was the right thing to do under the circumstances and I'm going to defend the integrity of that investigation. Reporter: Even if there's a direct order from the president. Have you seen any indication of good cause to fire Mueller? No, I haven't. Cecilia, also breaking news on the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Congressional sources saying, the president told senate Republicans the bill passed by the house was quote, mean, according to ap late today. What have you learned from the white house. David, the bill also said that the bill the senate is working on should be more generous. Tonight, David from the white house, no denial but sources telling me they won't comment about rumors, about private conversations they may or may not have happened. Cecilia, the senate version, the president is hoping is quote, more generous. Next to the other major

