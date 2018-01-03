Transcript for Trump imposes stiff tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum

President trump also taking action today on trade, imposing stiff tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from other countries. Blaming those countries for destroying those industries here at home. But could his move lead to higher prices on products here, even cars and trucks? Stocks falling sharply on the news. The Dow Jones losing 420 points to close at 24,608. So, let's get right to ABC's chief business and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. What's rattling investors on this one? Reporter: David, the primary concern is, while this is helpful to U.S. Steel and aluminum companies, it also means that the cost for U.S. Manufacturers on those materials go up, and that could ultimately get passed along to consumers. So, take the Ford F-150, for example. The engine is made here in the United States. The travns mission is made here. It is assembled here. But some of the aluminum in that car comes from Canada. And as that price goes up, the company ultimately has to make a decision, what do we do? Do we pass that cost along to consumers? Think of anything that involves a car. Beer, soda. Think of building materials. All of those costs start to go up in the case of these tariffs. We'll be backing this. Rebecca, thank you. And one more note tonight

