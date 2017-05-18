Trump invites network anchors to White House on eve of 1st foreign trip

More
Trump says the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the election campaign is a "witch hunt."
3:01 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump invites network anchors to White House on eve of 1st foreign trip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47502885,"title":"Trump invites network anchors to White House on eve of 1st foreign trip","duration":"3:01","description":"Trump says the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the election campaign is a \"witch hunt.\"","url":"/WNT/video/trump-invites-network-anchors-white-house-eve-1st-47502885","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.