Lawmakers react to appointment of special counsel Republicans and Democrats showed a rare moment of bipartisanship in reactions to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian election interference.

Trump searches for FBI director as special counsel appointed The appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel came as the Trump administration was interviewing candidates to replace former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump fired as he led the Russian investigation.

Russia investigation gets Special Counsel Former FBI Special Agent Steve Gomez offers some insight on newly selected Special Counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

What we know: Russia probe Special counsel appointed on investigation and more, as ABC News' Amna Nawaz breaks down the latest headlines surrounding the investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.