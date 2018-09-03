Transcript for Trump lawyer says he used funds from home equity line to pay off porn star

on "Gma" in the morning. The relationship between an adult film star and president trump, and there is word tonight trump's personal lawyer used his personal e-mail to arrange payment. And tonight where he says that payment came from. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent, Tom llamas. Michael Cohen telling ABC news he used funds from his own home equity line to pay off porn star, stormy Daniels. Seen her with Donald Trump in a picture she shared on social media, claims she accepted $130,000 in which she calls a hush agreement just days before the election. Do you have a nondisclosure agreement? Do I? Reporter: Cohen insists neither the trump organization were involved, but Daniels' lawyer says president trump himself had to know. The suggestion or any suggestion he didn't know about it is quite honestly absurd for lack of a better term. Reporter: Now pointing to this e-mail. Now handling part of the bank transactions for the payment to Daniels. Cohen says that proves nothing telling ABC you ins, I sent e-mails from the trump org e-mail address to my family, friends, as well as trump business e-mails. I basically used it for everything. I'm certain most people can relate. Daniels arguing this agreement is void because Dennison never signed it. Why are you guys fighting this? Because miss Daniels wants to tell her side of the story. Tom llamas with us live tonight from outside trump tower, and the white house denies that president trump had a relationship with stormy Daniels, but they won't say whether or not he knew his personal lawyer paid her to keep her quiet just days before the election. Reporter: That's right, David, and tonight this fight is getting more intense. Stormy Daniels' attorney just told me this. Does Mr. Cohen really think that the American people will believe him when he states he did all of this? The negotiation, the drafting of the agreement, the communication and the payment, without any knowledge whatsoever of his client, Mr. Trump? So is he admitting he violated his ethical obligations of a lawyer to keep his client informed? We were told that attorney is seeking his 15 minutes of fame, and, quote, despite or reporting, there is nothing to see here. David? We'll see you here this weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.