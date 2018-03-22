Transcript for Trump loses lead attorney on the Russia investigation

A possible trade war. We have it all covered, beginning with that search for a new lawyer, and a new national security adviser. The tweet from the president just moments ago. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: With his legal team in turmoil, the president today said he actually wants to answer questions from special counsel Robert Mueller. Mr. President, would you still like to testify to special counsel Robert Mueller, sir? Sure. I would like to. I would like to. Reporter: Just this just after the president lost his lead attorney on the Russia investigation, John dowd, the man negotiating the terms of an interview. In fact, dowd met with Mueller just last week. But today, he quit. Sources familiar with their relationship tell ABC news dowd felt the president wasn't taking his advice. They had been at odds for a while, first over the Mueller interview itself. Trump told us back in January he was eager to do it. Are you going to talk to Mueller? I'm looking forward to it, actually. But I would love to do that, and I'd like to do it as soon as possible. Reporter: But that night, dowd told ABC news that he, not the president, would decide if Mueller got the interview. At the same time, dowd counseled the president not to criticize Mueller. Not to even tweet the special counsel's name. Advice the president ignored, tweeting this weekend, "Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big crooked Hillary supporters, and zero Republicans?" While Mueller has hired several democratic lawyers, he himself is a Republican. Perhaps in a bid to encourage the president to leave the attacks to his lawyers, dowd put out his own statement over the weekend, calling on the deputy attorney general to end the Russia investigatiinvestigation, and to, quote, follow the brilliant and courageous example of attorney general Jeff sessions, who had just fired deputy FBI director Andrew Mccabe. Dowd added the investigation was, quote, manufactured by Mccabe's boss, James Comey. Today, a very different sort of statement from dowd. "I love the president and wish him well." As for the president, if any of this was troubling him, he wasn't showing it. Rattling the financial markets, he announced his intention to impose punitive tariffs on China to fight back against China's unfair trade practices. If they charge us, we charge them the same thing. That's the way it's got to be. Reporter: Shortly after that, he shared this light moment with a group of young conservatives. What advice do you give to the 25-year-old Donald Trump knowing what you know today? Don't run for president. Reporter: The president went on to say he got great media coverage before his campaign. Now, he says, that's all changed. So, let's get to Jon Karl, live at the white house tonight. And Jon, the lead personal attorney general resigning. This leaves a big vacancy. The other headline breaking at this hour, general H.R. Mcmaster now out, a new national security adviser coming, Jon? Reporter: That is exactly the case here, David. H.R. Mcmaster, there have been reports about him getting fired for months. Now, he is out. The white house said it was a mutual decision. The new national security adviser will be conservative John Bolton. He served in the bush administration, both at the state department and as the U.S. Ambassador to the united nations. All right, Jon Karl with the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.