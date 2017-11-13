Transcript for Trump nearing end of Asia trip

Next here, president trump nearing the end of his visit to Asia, and score shadowing much of his trip over the weekend, what the president said about Vladimir Putin. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl, traveling with the president. Reporter: President trump said he's made real progress on trade and North Korea. But the final weekend of his trip to Asia was overshadowed by a familiar topic. Russia. It came after his brief conversations with Vladimir Putin in Vietnam. On air force one, trump told reporters, they briefly discussed Russia's election meddling. "Every time he sees me, he says, I didn't do that," the president said. "I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. I think he's very insulted by it, if you want to know the truth." The president referred to the officials that led the top three intelligence agencies when he became president as, quote, political hacks. Hours later, the president was asked who he believes -- the U.S. Intelligence community, who says Putin ordered the meddling, or Putin, who denies it. I think he believes that Russia did not Medel in the election. If I believe it or not, I'm with our agenjgenciagencies. Reporter: John Brennan, one of the three who the president called a political hack, fired back. Considering the source of the criticism, I consider that a badge of honor. It demonstrates to Mr. Putin that Donald Trump can be played by foreign leaders who are going to appeal to his ego and to try to play up on his insecurities. Reporter: Former director of national intelligence, James clapper, agrees. He seems very susceptible to rolling out the red carpet. Reporter: Here in the Philippines, the president struck up an incredibly warm relationship with the controversial filipino president. The white house says that the president did raise human rights

