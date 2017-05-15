Transcript for Trump says process of selecting the next FBI director is 'moving rapidly'

as president trump looks for a new FBI director and after that warning to the director he fired, James Comey saying Comey better hope there are no tapes of their conversations. Tonight, Republicans and Democrats are now demanding to know, are conversations being recorded with the president? And if so, they now want them. How is the white house responding to that, here's our chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: In the oval office today, president trump was asked about his search for a new FBI director to replace the fired James Comey. Mr. President, how's the process of selecting the next FBI director going? Thank you. Thank you. Reporter: That search may be moving rapidly, but the white house is defying congressional demands for answers on whether the president has been secretly recording his conversations. Late last week, he implied he was, taunting the fired FBI director with a tweet, saying, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" If there are tapes as the president has suggested, he should turn them over immediately. Reporter: Even Republicans are saying if there are tapes, they need to be preserved and turned over. You can't be cute about tapes, if there are any tapes on this conversation, they need to be turned over. If, in fact, there are such recordings, I think those recordings will be subpoenaed and I think they will probably have to turn them over. Reporter: But the white house is refusing to answer any questions on this whatsoever. Is the white house intending to cooperate with those requests and furnish that information as requested in writing? I think I made it clear last week that the president has nothing further on that. Does that mean that the president will deny those requests? I said I was very clear that the president would have nothing further on that last week. Reporter: As for the FBI director search it's parentally a crowded field. At least 8 candidates have already been interviewed. With more likely to come. Leading the interviews, deputy ag rod Rosenstein and attorney general Jeff sessions, a potentially awkward position because the FBI director would lead the Russia investigation and sessions has recused himself from anything to do with that. A lot of Democrats who think that because he recused himself from the Russian investigation he should not be in that position. I think this is a process that's running completely as it should. Jon, there's news this evening on two key figures and whether they'll testify between the senate and the American people, James Comey. Rod Rosenstein will be before the senate. All 100 senators are invited to the briefing. It's a closed briefing, David, we won't actually see what he says. He'll face tough questions in his role in the firing. As for James Comey, he's willing to testify before open session, I talked to the committee a few minutes ago, still no word on when that will happen. Meantime we turn to the scene just outside New York City tonight. A deadly plane crash, the

