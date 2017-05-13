Transcript for Trump promises to quickly replace Comey at FBI

We move on to the fall out after the firing of James Comey. Comey emerging from his home in Virginia four days on TV that the president had let him go. At the same time candidates who replace him lining up for interviews. At the justice department tonight. Gloria Rivera staking them out. Reporter: President trump sending his search for a new FBI director into overdrive. Outstanding people that are very well known. Highest level. So we could make the best decision. Reporter: Suggesting it could be decided by next week. Even then it's possible. Reporter: Comey spotted leaving his home. Sources telling ABC news he is furious at how the firing has been handled. This as candidates to replace him arriving at the department of justice. Were you asked if you could faithfully serve the president? No comment. No comment at all. Reporter: Conducting those interviews deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein and Jeff sessions, sessions removing himself from investigations into whether the trump campaign colluded with Russia's meddling in the election and taking a role in choosing who is in charge of the FBI's case. You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing. Reporter: One of today's candidates Andrew Mccabe contradicted the white house claim about the ousted director in a hearing on capitol hill. Is it accurate the rank and file no longer supported director Comey. No, sir. That is not accurate. Reporter: Republican senator was asked about the Russia investigation. It is a legitimate area of inquiry. Reporter: The president has repeatedly disagreed. I said, you know, this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made-up story. Reporter: Should a special prosecutor be appointed and Reporter: Democratic senators calling for a special prosecutor into Russia. Before any vote on Comey's replacement. I will vote against any confirmation of an FBI director unless there is support for a special prosecutor. Gloria is live at the justice department. Tonight a group of current and former FBI agents pushing a candidate, a name they want president trump to consider. Reporter: The FBI agent's association is endorsing Mike Rogers, a member of congress and in terms of next steps the white house says president trump will himself meet with finalists once this very long list narrows. Tom. Breaking news from overseas,

