Transcript for Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M

surprising offer today from president trump when it comes to the dreamers. A pathway to citizenship. The president, the center of attention in Davos. But late today, it was his team at the white house, making that proposal public. But what the president now wants in return. And the white house tonight acknowledging, they're not sure this will all pass congress. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, the white house handing those dreamers whose fate langs in the balance a possible lifetime. President trump's new immigration plan unveiled to reporters late today offers a path to citizenship to 1.8 million young people brought to this country illegally as children. That's more than double the number of people currently protected by DACA. It was exactly one year ago tonight, David asked the president if he would protect the dreamers. Is there anything that you can say to assure them right now that they'll be allowed to stay? They shouldn't be very worried. They are here illegally. They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart. Reporter: Since then, he has hedged on their fate. Just yesterday, he said this. If there's not agreement by March 5th, are you going to protect them? Yeah, I might do that. I might do that. I'm not gap teeing it. Reporter: Offering citizenship to nearly 2 million undocumented dreamers is a major concession for an administration towing such a hard line on immigration. On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall. It's a real wall. This is a wall that's a heck of a lot higher than the ceiling you're looking at. Reporter: In exchange, the white house wants tough new immigration restrictions, like $25 billion for his border wall and beefed up border security, and major cuts to legal immigration. Families would only be allowed to sponsor spouses and minor children for citizenship. Parents and siblings would no longer be allowed. And he wants to end the Visa lottery program. The proposal sure to be met with strong push-back from both parties. Just two weeks ago, the negotiations and the confusion unfolding on camera. What about a clean DACA bill now, with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure -- I have no problem, I think that's basically what dick is saying. We're going to come up with DACA, we're going to do DACA and then we can start immediately on the phase two -- Would you be agreeable? Yeah, I would like to -- Mr. President, you need to be clear, though. When we talk about just DACA, we don't want to be back here two years later. You have to have security, as the secretary would tell you. But I think that's what she's saying. Well, no, no. Reporter: The white house set to present its proposal to the senate on Monday, hoping congress can reach a deal and avoid another government shutdown. So, let's get to Cecilia, live at the white house tonight. We do remember asking the president about the dreamers one year ago this week, and you've been reporting that members of the president's own party have been critical of the president when it comes to the dreamers, saying they don't really know where he stands on immigration. Now, they've heard this proposal late today, what are you hearing from the sources tonight? Reporter: David, leaders are saying they're very happy that the president is specificallying out what he wants on DACA, but others in the party reportedly saying this is the end of the GOP majority in the house. And as for Democrats, well, David, here's just a quick sample. This plan, quote, doesn't pass the laugh test. All right, we'll see on this one. Cecilia Vega leading us off tonight.

