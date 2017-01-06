Transcript for Trump pulls America out of the Paris Climate Accord

We begin tonight with reaction across this country and the world about president trump's decision to pull out the Paris climate accord. The U.S. Joining only Syria and Nicaragua not joining the deal. He said he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris. Tonight the mayor of Pittsburgh among the many reacting and president trump a short time ago, fielding calls from the German chancellor and from the French president. Went on television saying, make our planet great again. Saying the United States has turned it back on the world. ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega leading us off. Reporter: With the world watching, today the president walked into the rose garden to deliver the news himself -- Therefore, in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Thank you. Reporter: He's making good on a campaign promise, but in his own inner circle, the divisions ran deep. Right there in the front row, the man who lobbied for withdrawal, his chief strategist Steve Bannon. Not seen, those who opposed leaving the deal -- daughter ivanka. She was home, marking the jewish holiday. The last-minute lobbying from around the world intense, but the bottom line for president trump -- American jobs. I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests. Reporter: The reaction swift, the mayor of Pittsburgh tweeting, "I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement for our people, our economy & future." The Sierra club saying, "Congratulations, president Bannon." Leonardo Dicaprio tweeting "Our planet suffered." But the president said the benefits just didn't add up. A number of Republicans agreeing, including Paul Ryan -- the Paris climate agreement was simply a raw deal for America. Even if the Paris agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a .02% of 1 degree. Think of that. This much celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. A tiny, tiny amount. Reporter: On the campaign trail, he called climate change a hoax. A lot of it is a hoax. It's a hoax. It's a moneymaking industry, okay, a lot of it. Reporter: But recently aides said his views are evolving. On that foreign trip, he faced intense lobbying from world leaders, including the pope. The president's beliefs about global warming not made any clearer today. Just five minutes after announcing his decision to leave the Paris accord, he declared his love for the environment. As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can't in good conscious support a deal that punishes the United States, which it does. Reporter: While president trump says he would be willing to negotiate the deal all over again -- We will see if we can make a deal that's fair, and if we can that's great, and if we can't, that's fine. Reporter: Tonight, from the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, a collective rejection. Their joint statement saying the Paris climate accord cannot be renegotiated. This German paper saying, "Danke, Donald." The German chancellor even calling the president. She says she's "Disappointed." And late today the French president emannuel macron saying this -- "Make our planet great again." Cecilia, nearly 200 countries had signed the Paris climate agreement. So much has been made this agreement was nonbinding. Work needs to be done on climate change. What was the urgency of getting out of something quickly that was nonbinding. Reporter: For him this is about jobs, making good on that campaign promise. He and this white house are chalking this up to a big win at a time when they desperately need one. Cecilia, thank you.

