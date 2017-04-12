Transcript for Trump puts his full support behind Roy Moore

We turn next tonight to Roy Moore, the senate candidate in Alabama. Tonight, the president fully putting his weight behind Moore. Even amid allegations of sexual misconduct from eight women. The president now saying, I like a fighter, go get them, Roy. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: On air force one, president trump made it official. Calling Roy Moore to endorse him. Even though Moore has been accused of molesting teenage girls. Moore tweeting the president told him "Go get them, Roy." Eight women have accused Moore of a range of inappropriate behavior, including sexual assault. He basically laid out some blankets on the floor of his LI living room and proceeded to seduce me. I was a 14-year-old child trying to play in an adult's world and he was 32 years old. Reporter: The president has expressed doubts. Roy Moore denies it. That's all I can say. He denies it. And by the way, he totally denies it. Reporter: But senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell, at first, quick to side with Moore's accusers. Roy Moore should step aside. The women who have come forward with entirely credible. He's obviously not fit to be in the United States senate. Reporter: Now, Mcconnell has changed his tune. Do you believe that judge Moore should be in the senate? I would let the people of Alabama make the call. Reporter: Moore has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct. Campaigning almost exclusively in churches to rally evangelical vot voters. Today, Moore tweet, "Thankful for president trump's is up important. Can't wait to help him." Tom llamas covering this campaign for us. And Tom, the election just one week away. So far, no plans for the president to travel to Alabama to campaign for Roy Moore? Reporter: That's right, David. But on Friday night, the president will be in Pensacola, Florida. That's so close to the Alabama border, it is actually part of the mobile media market. The Moore campaign says they welcome that impact, because the president's people are judge Moore's people. David? Tom llamas, thank you.

