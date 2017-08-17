-
Now Playing: Trump on Confederate statue removal: ‘Is it George Washington next week?’
-
Now Playing: Trump says US culture being 'ripped apart' by Confederate memorial removals
-
Now Playing: Protesters topple Confederate statue in Durham
-
Now Playing: Trump adviser gets into heated exchange with reporter over Statue of Liberty poem
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump defends those who descended on Charlottesville to protest Confederate statue's removal
-
Now Playing: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: The brazen new and old faces of hate in America
-
Now Playing: Trump rails against the removal of 'beautiful statues'
-
Now Playing: 5 times Trump's shared debunked story about Gen. Pershing
-
Now Playing: Pence: 'Horrific terror attack' in Barcelona 'sickens us all'
-
Now Playing: GOP senator: Trump hasn't demonstrated 'stability,' 'competence'
-
Now Playing: What is a censure?
-
Now Playing: Trump faces leadership crisis after Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Trump slams GOP senator amid Charlottesville criticisms
-
Now Playing: Trump faces more backlash after Charlottesville remarks
-
Now Playing: The Note: Steve Bannon's future in jeopardy?
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's news conferences continues to echo across America
-
Now Playing: What George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have said about racism
-
Now Playing: Trump answers media questions after Charlottesville incident
-
Now Playing: Footage revealed of chilling deadly inmate escape in Iowa