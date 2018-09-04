Transcript for Trump responds to suspected chemical attack: 'Everybody's going to pay a price'

comes the president weighs U.S. Milary action against ria, saying a decision is cominghi 24 to 48 hours. It comeser that suspected chemical attack, women and children a the victims. The images difficuo see, but around the world. Theresident calling sn president Assad an animal. And what he when W asked ifladimir Putin shares the blame. Here's ABC's chief whites correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter:sident trump called the attack barbaric, and said he has little doubt who was behi it. It wa atrocious attack, it was horrible. This is about humanity're talking about humanity and it can't be allowed to happen. Rr: The horfic images hat looks a chemical weapons attack came in over the end. At least 40 civns killed, survivors sprayed with water to wash away the chems. A LE boy wiping his burning esanother child Gian inhaler to help breathe. All ofin an area just outside damascontrolled by rebeosed to Syrian dictatashar Al Assad. Just hours L, the president'rst responses on T Twitter. For the first time, the president directly criticized Russian preside vladi Putin. Sident putrussia and Iran are responsible for backing animal ass big pre to pa today, we asked the president about that. Does Putin bear responsibilit for this? He may, yeah,e may. And if he does, going to every tough.very tough. Reporter: He will pay a price if he is? Everybody is going to pay a price. He W everybodyill. Reporter: The president said would be note, major decision O the nt 24 to 48 S. We cannot allow atrocities like that. Repor just last week, the president saeanted T pull American troops ouyria soon. I want to gut. I to bring our troops back home. Reporte but senator John McCain said the prent had, E, signaled to the world that the united stat wouldprematurely withdrawrom Syria, sayingssad was "Eoldened by American inac." Sarah, didn't the president, by sa that he wants to get out ofa, essentially give a green L to Assad to do this as John McCain has suggested? Look, we' still there. And I think it is outrageous say the president of tnited stat green lit something as atrocious as the Actis at have taken place over the lasveral days. Nd Jon Karl with us live tonight the white house. And Jon, T president saying he expects to make a decision as early as tonight or tomorrow. As you pointed outearlier, he's been mngith his national security , incng his new national securityiser Joh lt Rorter: John Bolton was sig right behind the presidenday. It was hisst dn the job. And psident speaking just minute ago said that the chemical attack will, quote, be met forcefully. David? Jon Karl asking the questions there today. Jon, thank Yo And what would a U.S. Military strike look LI and how soon could it come? I W to bring in abc'shief globalai corresponnt Martha Raddatz withus. Last time, Martha, a Y ago, images a chemical attack in ria, preside tmp acting within three days are we lookinghi time? Reporter: Well, it was extraordinarily fast last ti the U.S. Firing those 59 tomahawks at the syrianairfield where that chemical-ladenlane has taken off. Radar spotted the aircraft droppihose ons, which appeared to intentionally tar hospital, opera ael group. But that syrianairfield was backnse just days later, despthose tomahawks, if trump des to launch mle again, it could be a broader and larger strike. Il launched from U.S. Destrs, submarines and poss b-2 stealth bombers. A Martha, I know you been tal to your sources at thntagon, and getting definitive proof that this was chemal weaponsack could prove diffult? Reporter: It would beery tough to get access to this partic site and hard for anybody to get soil tissue out, but they'reki F whatever they can find on satellites O signals intelligence, but the S department has already said E images clearly show the effects of a nerve agent,so that may be enough, a we heard that strong Al from Nikki Y, urging the international unity to stigate. She vowed T er way, the U.S. Will respond. President T said that, as ll and I don't think hel Wai long. David? Marth Raddatz with us followinthis, thank you. Presidentmps he has no doubt a this chel attack, but rt, ran television in Moscow, sayingts fake news. Warning that the. N take action. The Russi showing this today of their own am they say, on the ground there, saying they found no evidence of chemical atck. But we should point out, there has been a strike O Syria Ady. Tot, the pictures here, and who S behind it. ABC's James Longman in the region us. Reporter: David, a U.S. Cial tonight confirms israelwas behind the air ses 24 hours after that used chemical attack. You can see here flickers of light showing overnight sts. Russia says two Israeli f-15 jets launched eig guided rockets F air space, and that syrihot down seral of them. Soockets did hit air base, killing 14 people, rding to aists. Iranian forces are stationed on the base, and Israel does not want Iran, his propping up Syria's president Assad, to coue buildinits own presence iria. D? Ll right, James Longman withus tonight.

