Transcript for Trump reverses position on health care subsidies

Next tonight, the other fast-moving headline, and it involves health care. President trump seeming to reverse course. Earlier today, calling Obamacare virtually dead, after his decision to slash more than $7 billion in subsidies to help working class families. Then, two senators announcing they have a bipartisan fix to save those subsidies for now. And late today, the president says he now supports the idea. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: In the oval office this morning, president trump declared Obamacare is on its last leg. Obamacare is virtually dead. Reporter: Just five days ago, he cut off $7 billion in subsidies that help lower-income Americans. People who make too much to qualify for medicaid, but still need help paying for their coverage. Americans like Nevada retiree Marcy Shelton. I am not a deadbeat. I pay my bills. I've worked hard all of my life. This is what I was told, that this was going to be there for me. Reporter: 6 million Americans benefit from these subsidies, nearly 70% of them live in states that voted for trump. But the president today described the payments as a handout to insurance companies. This is money that goes to the insurance companies to line their pockets, to raise up their stock prices and they've had a record run. Reporter: But just minutes later, he seemed to back a new bipartisan deal to restore those same payments. The solution will be for about a year or two years and it will get us over this intermediate hump. Reporter: The deal, hammered out by Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray, would extend the subsidies for another two years, in exchange for giving states more flexibility to design their own plans. This agreement avoids chaos. And I don't know a Democrat or Republican who benefits from chaos. Reporter: The deal would also provide more funding to help people enroll in Obamacare. The president had been sabotaging this bill and the agreement would undo much of that sabotage. Mary Bruce joins us from capitol hill tonight. And Mary, the president just moved to slash these subsidies. It came in the middle of the night late last week. Then today, this morning, saying Obama care is all but dead, late today, saying he wants to save the subsidies? Reporter: David, this is quite the reversal. But this deal is far from done. It's unclear if Republican leaders on the hill will support this, and as congress debatedebates, premiums could still rise. But tonight, the president is already pointing fingers, just tweeting "Any increase in Obamacare premiums is the fault of the Democrats."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.