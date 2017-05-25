-
Now Playing: Trump appears to push NATO leader aside
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
-
Now Playing: President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'
-
Now Playing: Trump holds meetings with NATO and EU leaders.
-
Now Playing: Trump Says He Wants NATO Troops to Take Out ISIS
-
Now Playing: Trump scolds NATO member nations
-
Now Playing: Candidate for Congress allegedly body slams reporter
-
Now Playing: 'What You Need to Know Today': Joe Lieberman and the Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld surprises Air Force major with promotion
-
Now Playing: 5 Air Force veterans reunite after extraordinary 2004 mission in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Has the news media become a scapegoat?
-
Now Playing: House Republicans dodge on what they think of Greg Gianforte
-
Now Playing: Montana GOP candidate allegedly body-slams reporter
-
Now Playing: Voters head to polls for Montana special election
-
Now Playing: Greg Gianforte: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense With Matt Dowd'
-
Now Playing: Trump and Macron cap meeting with lengthy handshake
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill
-
Now Playing: GOP candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly body slams reporter
-
Now Playing: Black lab named Alpha gets his own school ID and a picture in the yearbook