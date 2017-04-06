-
Now Playing: Trump tweets about London attack overnight
-
Now Playing: Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements
-
Now Playing: Trump under scrutiny for tweets responding to the London terror attack
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.4.2017
-
Now Playing: Will President Trump invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony?
-
Now Playing: Castellanos: 'Trump administration seems to run a very small family business, not a large US government'
-
Now Playing: Karl: 'No Plan' to invoke executive privilege to block Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: Al Gore calls President Trump's decision to withdraw from Paris agreement 'reckless'
-
Now Playing: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt still won't say if President Trump believes climate change is a hoax
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice
-
Now Playing: Major concession by Trump
-
Now Playing: Looming showdown in Washington over Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: How will withdrawing from the Paris Accord affect Trump?
-
Now Playing: Vladimir Putin mocks 'hysteria' over Russian hacking during the presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues after Trump pulls US from Paris Climate Accord
-
Now Playing: Will Trump invoke executive privilege and stop Comey from testifying?
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress next week
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kellyanne Conway speaks about James Comey's firing
-
Now Playing: WH won't say if Trump believes climate change is a hoax