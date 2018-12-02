Transcript for Trump tries to shift spotlight to $200B infrastructure plan

Meantime, the white house was pressed today about the president's response to his close aide accused of domestic abuse by two of his ex-wives. The president supporting his former aide, saying, we wish him well, and remember, he says he's innocent. And the white house was asked about the president's silence when it comes to the alleged victims of domestic violence. Is this response a pattern? ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega asking, when will the president offer his own message to the women? Reporter: With scandal hanging over his white house today, president trump sought to shift the focus to his $200 billion infrastructure plan. To me this is a very, very, sexy subject. The media doesn't find it sexy. I find it sexy, because I was always a builder. Reporter: But no mention of the two ex-wives of his former staff secretary rob porter, who went public nearly a week ago with their claims of domestic abuse. Even after porter's first wife released this photo, the president had only praise for his close aide. We certainly wish him well. It's obviously a tough time for him. Now, he also, as you probably know, he says he's innocent. And I think you have to remember that. Reporter: On Twitter, "People's lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Is there no such thing any longer as due process?" Porter's second wife, Jennie Willoughby, responded with a scathing takedown, writing in "Time magazine," "If the most powerful people in the nation do not believe my story of abuse in the face of overwhelming evidence, then what hope do others have of being heard?" With the west wing in chaos with today, aides came to the president's defense. The president has been very clear that all forms of abuse, all forms of battery against women are deplorable and disgusting. But he hasn't said that. Right, but you haven't talked to him today. Reporter: Instead, press secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement, saying the words many have been waiting to hear from the president himself. Why haven't we heard the president say exactly what you just said right there, that he takes domestic violence very seriouy? I spoke with the president, those are actually directly his words that he gave me. Reporter: Why hasn't he said that? He had the opportunity. I spoke to him, and he relayed that message directly to me and I'm relaying it directly to you. Reporter: Does he believe rob porter's accusers, or are they lying? Look, as I just said, the president, along with the entire administration, take domestic violence very seriously, and believe all allegations need to be thoroughly investigated. Reporter: But in reality, the president has defended men accused of abusing women far more than he has their victims and accusers. From Roger Ailes -- I can tell you that some of the women that are complaining, I know how much he's helped them. Reporter: To Bill O'Reilly -- I know bill, bill's a good person. I don't think bill would do anything wrong. Reporter: And more than a dozen women have accused the president of misconduct. He's called them all liars. Asked today if he still wishes rob porter well -- The president wants success for all Americans. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega, live at the white house for us tonight. We know that rob porter was working with a temporary security clearance because of those allegations from his former wives. You reported that already. But today, the white house was pressed on whether staffers still working with temporary clearance more than a year into this administration and whether or not that poses a security threat. Reporter: And David, Sarah Sanders' response to that question was to blame the media, saying we're the ones who publish classified information and put national security at risk. But look, rob porter's first wife made it very clear when she spoke to us, she told us that she told the interview with the FBI during his background check that he would be subject to blackmail because of all the people who knew about these alleged abuses. But David, I've got to say, in the meantime, it is inf infrastructure here, the third time this white house has tried to roll that out and once again, it is overshadowed by controversy.

