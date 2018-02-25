Transcript for Trump slamming the newly-declassified Democratic memo

slamming the newly declassified democratic memo on the Russia probe that rebuts the GOP document released weeks ago. Coming as the Russia investigation enters a critical new week. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, the debate over the newly declassified memo on the Russia probe, written by the ranking Democrat on the house intelligence committee Adam Schiff, has descended to schoolyard taunts. He's a bad guy. But certainly the memo was a nothing. Reporter: President trump not just calling Fox News. But misquoting the network, too. On Twitter, the president attributes this quote to fox News. "Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts." But listen closely to what the Fox News reporter actually says. Trump's tweet omits key words and distorts the meaning. Trump called Schiff a total phony. Today Schiff shot back a taunt of his own, "Wait a minute, Mr. President. Am I a phony, or sleazy, a monster or little? Surely you know the key to a good playground nickname is consistency. I thought you were supposed to be good at this." Schiff's memo is a point-by-point rebuttal of a Republican memo released weeks ago. That document, written by congressman Devin nunes, accuses the department of justice of basing their requests for a wiretap on a trump campaign associate on the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, and paid for by the Clinton campaign. To have a secret court that gets abused like this is totally unacceptable. Reporter: But the Schiff memo insists, "Doj provided additional information obtained through multiple independent sources that corroborated Steele's reporting." Now, look right below that assertion. Whatever that corroborating evidence might have been is now blacked out. Redacted for national security. I'm not surprised that the white house didn't like it and tried to bury it because it reveals evidence that goes to the issue of collusion. Reporter: Tonight, the president and first lady host a ball at the white house for the nation's governors. They're in town for their annual meeting. Tomorrow, a business session with the governors. Among the topics they're going

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.