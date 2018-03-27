Trump has suggested US military should fund border wall: Sources

More
The Senate minority leader called the proposal a "blatant misuse" of military funds.
2:33 | 03/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump has suggested US military should fund border wall: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54054554,"title":"Trump has suggested US military should fund border wall: Sources","duration":"2:33","description":"The Senate minority leader called the proposal a \"blatant misuse\" of military funds.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-suggested-us-military-fund-border-wall-sources-54054554","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.