For the fourth time since his inauguration, president trump addressing the nation about a mass shooting. Something his predecessor had to do often, as well. Today, president trump sending his condolences to the families and promising to focus on mental health, but he did not answer questions about guns. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: President trump today speaking directly to those grieving families in parkland, Florida. You are suffering is our burden, also. Reporter: Calling the shooter mentally disturbed, his message was clear. We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health. Reporter: But shortly after taking office, president trump blocked an obama-era rule that made it tougher for the mentally ill to obtain guns. Today, no mention of gun control. Will you do something about guns? Reporter: Immediately after past shootings, the president has said it was too soon to discuss gun control. But today, in that grief-stricken community, many saying now is the time. Lori alhadeff's 14-year-old daughter Alyssa is among the dead. President trump, you say, what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands. Reporter: The Broward county schools superintendent agrees. Our students are asking for that conversation. Reporter: One of those students, Sarah Chadwick, tweeted directly at the president. "I don't want your condolences. Prayers won't fix this, but gun control whether prevent it from happening again." And despite the gut-wrenching calls for action, gun control seems to be a nonstarter for Republicans here in Washington. Marco Rubio said, we can pass laws, there are plenty of ideas, but these laws wouldn't solve the problem. Here at the white house, they are planning for a presidential visit to parkland, perhaps as soon as this weekend.

