Transcript for Trump tells reporters his threat to North Korea was perhaps not tough enough

President trump and he's message for North Korea telling reporters today that his first warning a fire and fury perhaps was not tough enough. The president saying today let's see what North Korea does with Guam and said if they take any action. The response will be quote an event the likes of which nobody has seen before ABC senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega leaving us off. President trump tonight with the new warning for North Korea if they follow through on that threat against Guam. Let's see what he does with the law. He does something. In Guam. It will be an event at the likes of which. Nobody seen before what will happen in North Korea. He will say is that if this. It's a state fees are getting go around threatening Guam and not gonna threaten the United States and he's not gonna threaten Japan. And he's not gonna threaten South Korea. The president delivering those tough words at his bed minster golf club and on the front steps of the clubhouse with the vice president by his side. He didn't hesitate to also take on Pyongyang calling his firing fury Steve anybody nonsense. Well I don't think they knew that and I think they first time they alerted like they heard. And frankly. The people who would question that statement wasn't too tough. Maybe it wasn't tough enough it's about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country for the people of other countries so. If any thing maybe that statement wasn't tough enough. He's not backing down but he's also not telegraphing what comes next as for a preemptive strike. I thought about. I never do as for negotiations. We were. Heroic consider negotiations vices president trumps first real test over nuclear weapons. And in his first interview after the inauguration the president told David he was confident he would do the right thing yeah. Let me ask you. Right after the oath of office. They give you the nuclear codes the biscuit right. I'll somber. Stalls. There are some sobering moment when they explain what it represents and the kind of destruction that you talking about it. It is a very sobering moment yes it's very very. Very scary innocence. Or does it keep you up and I know but it's confidence and I'll do the right thing for the right job. But it's a very very scary thing in North Korea. Marching in the street the country rallying as it issued that threat to strike the US Territory of Guam. The president lobbed a one more shot before walking off. And I will tell you this. North Korea that it get their act together when they get a big trouble like your agents ever I've been in trouble in this world today. And Cecilia Vega with a slot tonight from bed minster amid all of these escalating war of words over North Korea Cecilia the president also weighed in with a something else about nuclear weapons today. It David late today he was asked about his priorities in terms of nuclear weapons and he said quote. I would like to. Threat worldwide but he also said that among the first order of in his orders of business that he gave his general's when he took office David was to make America's nuclear arsenal put the biggest. And finest in the world. Cecilia Vega leading us off Cecilia thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.