Transcript for Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

President trump and the white house sang they did not know Jeff sessions met with the ambassador during the campaign. The president during a visit to an aircraft carrier saying he shouldn't recuse himself, but a short time later on national television, that's when he did. ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega from Norfolk. Reporter: During a tour of a new aircraft carrier in Virginia today, president trump offering his full support for his embattled attorney general. Mr. President, do you still confidence in the attorney general? Total. Reporter: Still, the president saying he had no idea about Jeff sessions' conversations with the Russian ambassador. When were you aware that he spoke to the Russian ambassador? I wasn't aware at all. Reporter: In fact, white house sources tell ABC news, administration officials first learned about that contact overnight, when the story broke in "The Washington post." Today, what should have been a victory lap after the president's speech to congress was overshadowed by yet another round of questions about his team's contacts with Russia during the campaign. For months, the president insisting there were no contacts. To me in January -- Did you or anyone in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign? Nothing another all? No, not at all. Reporter: Not at all, he said. And to ABC's Jon Karl two weeks ago? Can you say definitively that nobody on your campaign had any contacts with the Russians during the campaign? And on the leaks, is it fake news or are these real leaks? Well, the leaks are real. You are the one that wrote about them and reported them. The first part of my question, the context. Can you definitively say nobody -- Well, I had nothing to do with it. I have nothing to do with Russia. I told you. I have no deals there. I didn't know anything. Reporter: He has already lost one key aide over it. The president fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for lying about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador. And tonight, another revelation, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, met with Flynn and that same ambassador at trump tower in December. The same time the Obama administration was deciding how to punish Russia for meddling in the election. And that ambassador, sergey kislyak, also right there in the capitol on Tuesday, for the president's speech to congress. The white house hoped to be still basking in the glow of that speech. Instead, they are now trying to explain their Russian connection, and fending off what they call political attacks. All right, so let's go live to Cecilia Vega. She is in Norfolk, Virginia tonight, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, one of his closest aides, and we are learning he, too, met with the Russian ambassador during the transition? Reporter: He did, David. In December, the meeting lavsed about 20 minutes, and they discussed the relationship between the two countries. A spokesperson says that he meets with dignitaries on a regular basis, but with the questions swirling about Russia, every contact is under the microscope.

