Transcript for Trump Travel Ban Skips Countries That Have Produced Terrorists

We asked our Brian Ross to go back to 9/11 to the Boston bombings to San Bernardino asking where did dosed terrorists come from. And if there's going to be a bad in this country why weren't those countries included. Here's our chief investigative correspondent. Brian Ross. President trumps band somehow misses the very countries that have produced the terrorists responsible for the deadliest US attacks none of those killers came from any of the seven countries on his list Libya Sudan Syria Iraq Iran Yemen and Somalia. But not eleven hijackers came from Saudi Arabia Egypt Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates none of them on the list. The wife in the San Bernardino terror couple came from Pakistan not on the list the husband American Bart. The Boston bombing Brothers came from the Russian republic of Dagestan and also not on the list David you are asked the president about the missing countries last week. Let me ask about some of the countries that won't be on the list. Afghanistan Pakistan Saudi Arabia and you're going to see you going to see we're going to have extreme vetting in all cases and I mean extreme. And we're not letting people and if we think there's even a little chance of some problem. The White House today said other countries could be added if necessary to ninety day review period. If you've that other countries please let us know refugees from Somalia which is on the list were involved in two terror attacks last year at a Minnesota law. And at Ohio State universities but in each case only the attacker died. The president's supporters also point to how the Obama administration drastically curtailed the full refugees from Iraq for six months in 2011. That came after the FBI discovered two Iraqi refugees connected to al-Qaeda had made it into the US and were plotting attacks from their new home in Kentucky. And Brian Ross is right here with us tonight and Brian back to that question we asked the president just last week what we're countries like Saudi Arabia Afghanistan and Pakistan not included on the span. When they were the still been no Cogent answer from the White House but we do though the military believes the seven countries on the list are among the places prices fighters. Fleeing the battlefield may try to hide as this Press Secretary said. If you know more let us know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.