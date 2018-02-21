Transcript for Trump turns to survivors for ways to end school violence

We begin tonight with the bravery and the raw emotion on full display late today at the White House as families parents who lost children in the deadly school shooting. Set just a few feet away from president trump. Pleading for something to be done. And it wasn't only parents who lost sons and daughters and parked in Florida there were families from new town from column line among others. Students who lost friends one of them saying he could not believe it's just been a week saying time is frozen along with the pain. The president listening as parent after parent asked the president to do something. One father who lost his daughter asking the president how many schools how many children have to get shot the father saying it stops here where this administration. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan coral reefs off. For nearly an hour the president sat mostly silent listening to the horrific first hand accounts of senseless violence which just in Gruber was hiding in a closet. And texting his father as his classmates were gone down in park when Florida. I was born into a world. Where I never got to experience safety. And peace. There needs to be significant change in this country because this past and never happen again. And people should be able to us to be feel that when they go to school they can be safe his father begging the president to do something right. It's not political it's a human issue people are dying. And we have to stop this we have to someday if he's not old enough to buy a drink to it to go buy a beer he should not be able to buy a gun at eighteen years old. I mean that's just a common sense we have to do common sense please mr. trump these are things we have to do we got to do something about death. We cannot have our children died. Andrew Pollock's eighteen year old daughter meadow was one of the seventeen killed at Stoneman Douglas high school last week. Mr. Pollack stood with his sons beside him. Hey. Because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week and she was taken from us. Shot nine times on the third floor. We. That's a country failed our children. This shouldn't happen. We go to the airport. I can't get on a plane went up for bottled water but we leave. Some apple could walk into the school and shoot up children. It's just not right and we can come together as a country and work on want to war and that's protecting our children. In the schools. That's the only thing that matters right now. Everyone has come together and not think about different. Come together our conscience. Not different parties and figure out how we protect the schools how many schools how many children have to get shot. It stops here with this administration and make it's I'm not colonel I'm not gonna sleep until it's fixed all the school shootings. Do it doesn't make sense fix it should have been one school shooting and we should've fixed it. And on pit. Was Michael I'm not gonna see it yet. She's not here. She's not here. She's acted. North Lauderdale what you what evidence King David cemetery that's why go to C Mike it now. And it stops we all work together. And come up with the right idea that school safety. That's it know what the discussions. Security whatever we have to do get the right people the consultants. It's up. These are commodities and never gonna see my kid and I want all Obama never thought as mobile I see Mike game. That's out wanted to seeking to turn. My beautiful daughter I'm never Tennessee. And simple that's not we can fix. Samuels site was texting with his brother a floor above as the gunman murdered one of their classmates I turned eighteen the day after. Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don't understand why I could still going to store. In buying a weapon of war. And AR. I was reading today that a person. Twenty years old walked into a store and bought an AR fifteen in five minutes with an expired ID. How is it that easy. To behind its hunt for what could. How are we got stopped this. After college fine actress. Sitting with a mother that lost an excellent bid the president heard from Nicole hock Lee who six year old son Dylan was among the twenty children. Murdered in sandy hook this is not difficult. These deaths are preventable. And I implore you. Consider your own children. You don't want to be me. No parent does. And you have the ability to make a difference and save lives today. Please don't waste this. After the stories were told the president asked right dias to stop the violence in schools and one possible solution. Which may not be very popular. We be to have people in the school. Teachers. Administrators. Who have volunteered. To have a firearm safely locked in the classroom. Who is are given training throughout the year it was an idea the president seemed to like. He brought up assisting coach Aaron phys who died shielding his students from gunfire last week. But the coach had a firearm in his locker when he ran. At this got a coach whose very brave. Saved a lot of lives a suspect. But if he had a firearm it would matter runny would've shot and that would have been the end of that the president asked for a show of hands does anybody like that idea. Here does anybody like it. Right yes her meadow view beautiful meadow. You talked about that. And do people feel strongly against it anybody anybody strongly against god Ivan I can look we can understand both sides and and certainly as controversial but will study that along with. Many other ideas but the father of one of the sandy hook victim stood up saying his wife is a teacher or reject and this is just too much pressure. And she'll tell you. That school teachers have more than enough responsibilities right now. Then to have to have the awesome responsibility of lethal force to take a life. And Jon Karl joins us now from the White House times two remarkable. And moving scene we were all watching in silence in the newsroom along with millions of Americans at home late today a very rare thing to invite so many families to the White House to get that kind of time with the president. But it also invites considerable pressure now to act. In incredibly. Powerful scene David all the president was silent for most of it he did talk about a potential actions on guns. He vowed to improve the background check system and then he said. Did he is quote looking very strongly at raising the age of purchase as you know. Right now you just need to be eighteen to buy an AR fifteen assault weapon. He is considering raising that age to 21 that is something that may put him right up against the NRA in or is already out with a statement opposing that. But as the president said on that question of pressure David. The world is watching.

