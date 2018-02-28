Transcript for Trump's closest and longtime confidante resigns from post

We begin here with the major resignation at the white house. Hope hicks, with the president even before his campaign. Just 24 hours ago, on capitol hill, answering those questions, a source telling ABC news she told house investigators she had occasionally told white lies for the president. She is now stepping down. Tonight, the white house says the timing of this resignation is coincidental. Tonight, the growing list of departures right there on your screen. A little more than a year into this administration, starting with Michael Flynn. The firings, the resignations. One more key name added to that list tonight, hope hicks. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega leading us off. Reporter: Less than 24 hours after hope hicks emerged from nearly nine hours of testifying on capitol hill -- Any collusion? Repter: Tonight, the president's closest aide and long-time confidante unexpectedly resigning from her role as communications director. Sending shockwaves through the west wing. The official line from the white house, "Hicks has been thinking about leaving the job for some time and wants to spend more time with her family." But the news comes with hicks under fire for that testimony, telling congressional investigators under oath that she occasionally told white lies on behalf of the president the United States. Thank you, Donald Trump. Reporter: At 29 years old, she became one of the most powerful players in the trump white house. Now hope hicks is a tremendously talented person. She started off with us right from day one. Reporter: By the president's side through the campaign. Hope hicks. Where's hope. Come here, hope. Come here, hope. Get up here, hope. Hope hicks, the legendary hope hicks.she's very shy. She's a very shy person, but she's a great person. She's done an amazing job. Reporter: Before that, in trump tower, as an assistant to the billionaire businessman. A former model, she joined the family working on Ivanka Trump's fashion line. Now, she helps run the white house. Her handwriting right there on the president's note, reminding him to tell those grieving families from parkland, "I hear you." Within minutes of news of her departure, the president releasing a statement saying, "She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side. But when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood." Chief of staff John Kelly calling hicks, "Strategic, poised and wise beyond her years. To say that she will be missed is an understatement." But her tenure in Washington not without scandal. Hicks was involved in crafting a misleading statement about that now infamous trump tower meeting between don Jr. And the Russians. More recently, she was at the center of the firestorm over the departure of former staff secretary rob porter, ousted amid domestic violence allegations. Porter and hope were dating. And she helped craft the administration's defense of him when the news broke. But tonight, the white house says none of that is linked to her departure. The timing just coincidence. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega, live at the white house tonight. And Cecilia, hope hicks releasing a statement of her own tonight? Reporter: David, she is. She says there are no words to express her gratitude to president trump. Not that long ago, right here in the west wing, she tearfully thanked west wing staffers. She is a very beloved member of this administration. Her office was right outside president trump's oval office. We can't emphasize enough how much of a trusted adviser she was to him. Her actual departure date could still be weeks off, David, but this has been a very key role and a tough one for this white house to fill. Hope hicks is now the fourth communications director to come and go.

