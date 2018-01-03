Transcript for Trump's gun-control hopes hit familiar snag: No consensus or action

Next to the fallout here at home after that meeting just yesterday at the white house on school violence and guns. President trump agreeing with the Democrats in the room on several ideas, including universal background checks. He also brought up raising the age to buy weapons like the ar-15. But the reaction from many Republicans was immediate, and tonight, what they're now saying. As Democrats say they're going to hold the president to his word. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: A day after he vowed to push for bold action on gun violence -- We have to do something about it. We have to act. Reporter: The president's high hopes are already hitting a familiar reality on capitol hill -- no consensus, no action. I hope this doesn't end up like the immigration debate, where we end up having votes and end up with nothing to show for it. Reporter: Some of the president's most reliable Republican friends in congress, said point blank they couldn't support some of the ideas he embraced. Take his proposal to seize the guns of anyone identified as a possible threat, even without a hearing. I like taking the guns early. Take the guns first, go through due process second. I love my president. I supported him. I still support him. But he and I are going to have to disagree on this idea of due process. Reporter: Republicans are also cool to the president's call for universal background checks and for raising the age to buy a rifle, poll sills opposed by the NRA. Some of you people are petrified of the N. You can't be petrified. They want to do what's right. Reporter: Republicans didn't like that. I think he's -- it's a little hyperbole. Reporter: The NRA didn't either. I thought it made for really good TV. But I thought some of what was discussed is going to make for really bad policy. Reporter: Gridlock on guns is nothing new. But president trump told the lawmakers, he is the one that can change that. You have a different president now. Well, listen -- You went through a lot of presidents and you didn't get it done. Mr. President, it's going to have to be you that brings the Republicans to the table on this, because right now, the gun lobby would stop it in its tracks. I like that responsibility, Chris. I really do. I think it's time that a president stepped up. Reporter: The Democrats in that room loved it, but have doubts on whether the president will follow through. Question is, was this words or is the president going to put some action behind it? Let's get to Jon Karl at the white house tonight. Jon, we were all watching that meeting play out on television. Lawmakers in that room, president trump saying he wants this legislation now, that he doesn't want to wait. But one day later, you're hearing a different tone from the white house? Reporter: Well, we seem to hear different tone from the white house press secretary, where the president said, it's important to act now, Sarah Sanders said today, this is going to be an ongoing process. We don't expect something to happen overnight. That said, aides say this is a top priority for the president, he met again with the victims of school shootings here today at the white house, his message to them is that he's going to get something done. All right, Jon Karl, our thanks to you again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.