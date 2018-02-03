Transcript for Trump's mixed gun signals

at the white house last night that we learned about with the NRA. The NRA not happy with what the president said at the white house said this week, citing Democrats on their ideas on sdo schools and gun violence. After meeting with the NRA last night, the white house now changing course on what the president said. ABC's Mary Bruce tonight asking, are these broken promises already? Reporter: Tonight, president trump appears to be bowing to the demands of the NRA. Just two days after scolding lawmakers for being afraid of them. Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can't be petrified. Reporter: But late last night, top NRA officials came to the white house. The president tweeting, good, great meeting in the oval office the NRA agrees. Their top lobbyist tweeting POTUS & vpotus support the second amendment, support strong due process, and don't want gun control. The about-face is what Democrats had feared, and predicted. Do you think so the president's calls for broader reforms are going to stick? It's up to the president. Is the president going to actually put action behind it? Reporter: Trump told Democrats like Chris Murphy that he supported their call for universal background checks. We can't get it done. Nothing else like that, where it works, people want it, and we can't do it. You have a different president now. You went through a lot of presidents and you didn't get it done. Mr. President, it's going to have to be you that brings the Republicans to the table on this because right now the gun lobby would stop it in its tracks. I like that responsibility, Chris. I really do. I think it's time that a president stepped up. Reporter: But today, the white house walked that back. It's not necessarily universal background checks, but certainly improving the background check system. Reporter: In the meeting, trump called for legislation raising the minimum age to purchase rifles, like the one used by the Florida shooter. It doesn't make sense that I have to wait till I'm 21 to get a handgun, but I can get this weapon at 18. I don't know. So, I was just curious as to what you did in your bill. We didn't address it, Mr. President. Look, I think -- Do you know why? You're afraid of the NRA, right? Reporter: But now, the question is, is president trump afraid of the NRA too? Tonight the white house also changing course on raising that minimum purchase age. He thinks it would probably have more potential in the states than it would at a federal level. And Mary Bruce joins us now from capitol hill, and Mary, Republicans and Democrats both say they need the president to lead the charge on any kind of gun legislation. Republicans did not like what they heard from the president. Democrats are trying top hold him to his word now. But they want to know exactly what he supports. Tonight, that's unclear? Reporter: David, Democrats today are blasting the president for changing his tune. It's been more than two weeks since this shooting and still no movement here on capitol hill. The senate democratic leader tonight says it shows once again that negotiating with this president is like negotiating with Jell-O.

