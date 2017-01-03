After Trump's speech, Democrats and Republicans look to legislative priorities

More
Members of both parties are now looking for areas where they can work with the president after his address to Congress.
2:37 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After Trump's speech, Democrats and Republicans look to legislative priorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45844439,"title":"After Trump's speech, Democrats and Republicans look to legislative priorities","duration":"2:37","description":"Members of both parties are now looking for areas where they can work with the president after his address to Congress.","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-speech-democrats-republicans-legislative-priorities-45844439","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.