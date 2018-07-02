Transcript for Trump's staff secretary resigns amid abuse allegations

Washington, in the west wing. A senior white house official now plank to resign after published allegations of abuse. Staff secretary rob porter, a close aide to the president, announcing his resignation. Porter is currently in a relationship with white house communications director hope hicks, but it's what happens allegedly before that's now making headlines tonight, after two of his ex-wives came forward with those allegations. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: He is one of president trump's top aides. A trusted adviser from day one. Right by his side in the oval office. But today, rob porter resigned amid allegations that he physically and verbally abused his two ex-wives. The women coming forward to tell their stories in "The daily mail" and the online publication, the intercept. Porter's first wife, colbie Holderness, a photo of her black and blue eye, saying porter punched her in the face more than a decade ago. Press secretary Sarah Sanders today reading a statement from porter. I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign. Reporter: Porter writing, "These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described. I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims." Porter is romantically involved with white house communications director hope hicks. The pair spotted out on the town recently in this dailymail.com ph and today the white house messaging, crystal clear. Porter was a valued part of the team, and he was not forced out. I think that was a personal decision that rob made and one that he was not pressured to do Reporter: Porter's first wife tells the intercept, "He would lay on top of me, shaking me, or rubbing an elbow or knee into me. He graduated to choking me, not ever hard enough to make me pass out or frankly, to leave marks. But it was frightening and dehumanizing." Porter's second wife says, "He came to the shower and grabbed me by the shoulders and pulled me out of the shower to continue arguing." After an incident in 2010, willow by told authorities "He punch in the glass on the door." The allegations seeming to catch many in the west wing by surprise. Does the president have any concerns about these domestic violence allegations raised against rob porter? I haven't spoken to him about specific concerns. Reporter: You haven't talked to if about -- About whether or not he has specific concerns, I haven't asked him that question. Reporter: Has he seen the photos? I don't know. Ceci Ya Vega live with us tonight. With know rob porter is one of the president's top aides. Porter calling this a smear campaign today. As you reported there, the white house making it very clear that he was not pushed out. Reporter: Yeah, David, and when this story first broke, Sarah Sanders and the chief of staff here went on the record, not only to defend porter, they had every fusive praise for him. Today, Sarah Sanders said porter's departure will not be immediate, he will stay on to ensure a smooth transition here. See so Ya, thank you. As this plays out, across

