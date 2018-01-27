Transcript for Trump's first state of the union address comes amid Russia investigation

Democrats calling for legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller. After reports president trump tried to fire him last June. The president consistently denying it. Even yesterday, calling it fake news. Tonight, even a top senate Republican says he's opened to a move to protect Mueller's Independence. ABC's David Wright is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Tonight, fresh from his quick trip to Davos. I think it was a very, very successful trip. Reporter: The president is gearing up for the state of the union, a speech the white house describes as "Optimistic," "Forward-looking" and bipartisan. President trump, eager to take credit for a roaring economy. Mr. Speaker, the president of the United States. Reporter: This may be his first state of the union, but it's a format trump has already shown he can master. His address last year to a joint session of congress won high marks. The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. Reporter: But this year's speech comes in the shadow of the ongoing Russia investigation. Including bombshell reports that trump tried to fire the special counsel last summer. Trump denied it, at the time. I haven't given it any thought. Reporter: But his close friend Chris ruddy was convinced. I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. Reporter: According to "The New York Times," trump only relented when white house counsel don mcgahn threatened to quit. Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical "New York Times" fake stories. Reporter: Members of congress are taking no chances. Democrats renewing their efforts to shield the special counsel from being fired. My hope is that more people will stand up, protect Mueller, protect his investigation. Reporter: Even the Republican chairman of the senate judiciary committee, Iowa's chuck grassley, says he's open to the idea. All right, David Wright joins us live from the white house. David, I want to turn to the state of union speech, as they continue to craft that speech, what else are you hearing the president might say? The white house says the speech will focus on five main areas, broadly speaking, the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security. And the president's hoping to make the case that under his leadership all groups benefit. All right, David, thank you.

