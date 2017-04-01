Transcript for Trump's Taunts Continue as Intel Agencies Prepare Russia Hacking Brief

There is also new reporting tonight involving the hacking during the presidential election. Tonight, the U.S. Intelligence committee has completed its report. They will brief president Obama tomorrow, president-elect trump will be briefed on Friday. But it was on new year's eve, Mr. Trump said, I know things that other people don't know about the hacking, saying he would reveal that by today. We did not hear from him on that front, but he did tweet, mocking U.S. Intelligence. ABC's Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: Today was the day Donald Trump was supposed to make good on his new year's eve promise to reveal what no one else knew about the hacking of the democratic party. And I also know things that other people don't know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation. Like, like what? What do you know that other people don't know? You'll find out Tuesday or Wednesday. Reporter: But so far this Wednesday, no revelations about hacking from the president-elect's skyscraper office in New York. But trump was active on Twitter, continuing to taunt the U.S. Intelligence community about his findings. The quote, "Intelligence briefings" was delayed until Friday. Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange, exclamation point. But U.S. Officials tell ABC news tonight, there was no delay. The briefing had always been scheduled for Friday. But while insulting U.S. Intelligence, trump today is embracing fugitive wikileaks founder, Julian assange considered to be an enemy. He said the Russians had no role in providing the stolen e-mails to wikileaks. Our source is not the Russian government, and it is not state party. Reporter: Six years ago on fox, trump attacked wikileaks for leaking U.S. Secrets. It's disgraceful? Death penalty or something. Reporter: Now he has praised Vladimir Putin and poiten to assange to listen to. There is no way he would have any idea on anything behind Dr dropping this off. The U.S. Intelligence services are capable of hiding their tracks. Reporter: Before he becomes commander in chief, the Democrat is warning he could face serious payback once in office. You take on the intelligence community and they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you. Even for a hard-nosed business, he is being really dumb to do this. He has criticized them before, but this is unusual to hear this from an incoming president. What are you hearing from your sources inside the intelligence community? Do they like what they are hearing from the president-elect? Not at all, and they describe an atmosphere of dismay and disgust, and they wonder why their next commander in chief seems to find new ways to humiliate them at every turn. Thank you. We turn to other news tonight and the commuter train

