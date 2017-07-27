Transcript for 2 of Trump's top advisers at odds with each other

Good evening, and it's great to have you with us here on a Thursday night, and we begin with now reporting breaking at this hour revealing a war brewing inside the west wing. The brand new communications director and a phone call he reportedly made to a writer at "The new Yorker." Their conversation shedding new light on what we already knew. There is major tension between these two men, that communications chief and the chief of staff. Tonight, it's turned very ugly. Just moments ago, that communications director, Anthony scaramucci tweeting, sometimes I yooz colorful language. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, leading us off. Reporter: The death stare. A portrait of a white house staff at war with itself. Chief of staff, reince Priebus, facing off against new communications director Anthony scaramucci in the oval office. Their relationship fraught from the start. Priebus opposed scaramucci's appointment. Still, on day one, scaramucci called him a dear and personal friend. We are a little bit like brothers, where we rough each other up once in a while, which is totally Normal for brothers. Reporter: But today, that brotherly love took a dark turn. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel. Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don't know if this is reparable or not, that will be up to the president. Reporter: Overnight, scaramucci seemed to suggest Priebus leaked his financial disclosure form to a reporter, that he is a bleeping schizophrenic. Saying they will all be fired by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three or four people I'll fire tomorrow. He hints he has information on white house aides, telling "The new Yorker," I have nailed these guys. I have digital fingerprints on everything they have done through the FBI and the bleeping department of justice. They will get prosecuted. Scaramucci says Priebus himself was doing the leaking. Tweeting, in light of the leak of my financial disclosure, I will be contacting FBI and the justice department. He deleted the tweet insisting he wasn't blaming the chief of staff, but when reporters disputed that, scaramucci issued a talent on live television. They are all making the assumption that it's him because journalists know who the leakers are. If reince wants to explain he is not a leaker, let him do that. Reporter: The out in the public sniping has alarmed some of the president's closest advisers. I think scaramucci's full of himself. It's totally unhelpful to have someone going around starting family fights in public, and I don't think it's helpful to the president. Reporter: The president said he likes to see his top aides spar with each other. I think the president as always enjoys healthy competition and conversation, and he sees that as such. Does the president have confidence in his chief of staff? If the president doesn't then he'll make that decision. We all serve at the pleasure of the president, and if he gets to a place where that isn't the case, he'll let you Nop. Reporter: As for Priebus, he has been silenced. Nobody in the white house defending him. He is the second top administration official left twisting in the wind by the president. The other one of course, attorney general Jeff sessions who broke his silence today on the president's continued attack. You have seen the president's criticism of you. Do you think it's fair? Well, it's kind of hurtful, but the president of the united States is a strong leader. He wants all of us to do our jobs and that's what I intend to do. So let's get to Jon Karl at the white house tonight, and the white house press secretary wouldn't say whether the president has confidence in his chief of staff, but you're learning from your sources tonight that the president's closest advisers are discussing replacements unfortunately, we have a problem there, but we will move on now to a new vote. So far, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has not passed as you know, and the effort to simply repeal it went down in defeat. Tonight, the Republicans are moving forward with a skinny repeal. Just in tonight, one leading Republican furious saying skinny bill as policy is a disaster. ABC's Mary Bruce back on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the senate

