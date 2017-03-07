Trump's Twitter slam

More
The wrestling video that shows Trump pummeling a person with the CNN logo on their head is symbolic of his larger battle with the media.
2:19 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's Twitter slam

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48425550,"title":"Trump's Twitter slam","duration":"2:19","description":"The wrestling video that shows Trump pummeling a person with the CNN logo on their head is symbolic of his larger battle with the media. ","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-twitter-slam-48425550","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.