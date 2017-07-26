Transcript for New TSA electronics policy announced

Also this evening, we have learned of a new time line in what passengers headed to the airport will have to take out of their bags when they get in line. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, the new TSA electronics policy revealed. Passengers already accustomed to taking out the laptops, will now be asked to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone for individual screening. Already tested at ten U.S. Airports including Boston and Los Angeles, the new requirement will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks. So now in addition ore moving your laptop, you have to pull items like this tablet and this camera out of your carryon placing this em in separate bins. The concern? ISIS taking down planes and they are getting better at it. A laptop bomb blowing a hole in the side of a somali jet liner just last year. The department of homeland security saying they have tested these devices and the results were devastating. We tested it on a real airplane on the ground pressurized and it destroyed the airplane. Reporter: The TSA said this should not increase security lines because by taking out more electronics at the start, fewer bags will have to be pulled for secondary screening. Linzie Janis, thank you. There is encouraging word

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.