Transcript for TSA officers are implementing new, more rigorous pat-downs for passengers in airport security lines

Back now with some big changes when you go through security at the airport. Those pat-downs expected to be more rigorous. Starting next week. Here's ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, a new plan to combat potential TSA security failures at airports nationwide targeting many travelers' least favorite part of flying -- the pat-down. Up until now, TSA officers made risk-based assessments for each passenger, choosing one of five pat-down methods accordingly. Now, a single standardized method will be used universally. Longstanding policy includes the head, neck, arms, torso, legs and feet, and sensitive areas such as the breast, groin and the buttocks, requiring "Sufficient pressure to ensure detection." Currently fliers can opt for a pat-down instead of the screening machine, or be subject to one if TSA detects a red flag. If you are an average traveler like most of us, we know we are not guilty of carrying anything but they don't know that. Reporter: The new policy comes two years after a damaging report that found major security lapses across the country. Weapons and other hazardous materials made it past screening in 95% of tests conducted. TSA says, this is not expected to increase passengers time getting through security, and it will only enhance security measures.

