Transcript for Turmoil brews inside the West Wing

Meanwhile, did the white house now this was coming today? The chief of staff, John Kelly, was off to the side during the news conference in trump tower, photographed by "The New York Times." I want to bring in cell phone cell phone. What are you learning from your white house sources tonight? Were they ready today? Reporter: Not at all. The people I'm talking to, belong among them, there's a complete sense of surprise inside this white house. Surprise even that the president took questions today. That wasn't supposed to happen. You saw that picture of John Kelly there, the new chief of staff, inside trump tower sort of justing looing down at the ground as the president was speaking. But I have to tell you that for some that are surprised by what happened there today, David, we're hearing from another aide that said, let trump be trump. He was also asked about Steve Bannon and his future. The president saying he never spoke to Bannon about how to respond to charlottesville and about his future? Hee here's what the president said? I like Mr. Bannon. He is a friend of mine, but he came on very late up. Know that. I went through 17 senators, governors and won all the primary. Mr. Bannon came on later than that, and I like him. He is a good man. He is not a racist. I can tell you that. He is a good person. He actually gets a very unfair press in that regard, but we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon, but he is a good person, and I think the press treats him frankly very unfairly. The president making no promises about Steve Bannon's future. Reporter: He was asked the question about whether he has confidence, and you could hear the president. He didn't actually answer the question. The president we know has grown frustrated with Steve Bannon. He has openly battled with aides here in the west wing, but one source tells me it's the president's decision whether or not he stays or goes at this point. Thank you, Cecilia. The president offering a defense for some of the people

