Twin lottery jackpots worth more than $300M each

More
Mega Millions and Powerball have people lining up to buy lottery tickets; 70 percent of past winners took the Quick Pick option to the bank.
1:00 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twin lottery jackpots worth more than $300M each

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49125988,"title":"Twin lottery jackpots worth more than $300M each","duration":"1:00","description":"Mega Millions and Powerball have people lining up to buy lottery tickets; 70 percent of past winners took the Quick Pick option to the bank.","url":"/WNT/video/twin-lottery-jackpots-worth-300m-49125988","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.