Transcript for Twins Meet the Officers Who Saved Their Lives 20 Years Ago

20 years in the making. The images are haunting. Police officers running with not one, but two lifeless bodies. I saw the lights on, front door open, saw footprints. And it was too many prints to follow, it was scary. Reporter: Tom woracek's 3-year-old twins had wandered outside in the middle of the night, below zero temperatures, in half a foot of snow. Omaha police officers raced to the scene. 45 minutes later, the girls were found in an alley, freezing. Your hands -- ice hands. Reporter: That was 20 years ago. Those twins, Jennifer and Kourtney, survived. And now, finally met the officers who saved their lives to thank them. I was over here and I walked across and started looking. Reporter: The girls and their parents watched the video from that night, the officers walking them through the painful search. Just seeing her, you know, pretty much dead you -- yeah, you look terrible. Reporter: Jennifer and Kourtney still have some scars from that night, but they survived thanks to these officers. You can read things but seeing it, what they saw, what they did, they're heroes. Reporter: And 20 years later, those officers are thankful they never gave up. And so are we. Thanks so much for watching. Good night.

