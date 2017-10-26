-
Now Playing: The Kremlin denies connection with Russian lawyer
-
Now Playing: Thousands march in anti-corruption protests across Russia
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer
-
Now Playing: US Navy rescues sailors and their 2 dogs lost at sea for months
-
Now Playing: Rescued boater Nathan Carman says he wasn't responsible for mom's death
-
Now Playing: Tampa neighborhood killer still on the loose
-
Now Playing: 2 teenagers accused of planning attack on classmates and school staffers
-
Now Playing: Twitter bans ads from 2 Kremlin-backed Russian media outlets
-
Now Playing: Kansas City lawyer shot and killed in front of his home after dropping kids at school
-
Now Playing: Young boy found dead on Texas beach
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old amputee highlights her missing arm with unique Halloween costumes
-
Now Playing: Bunny boxed up on busy Boston bridge
-
Now Playing: Hazing deaths in the US
-
Now Playing: Tampa police release additional video of person of interest in 3 killings
-
Now Playing: 6th-grade teacher found stabbed to death was a 'mother figure' to students
-
Now Playing: The history of Halloween
-
Now Playing: Off-duty police officer saves choking man
-
Now Playing: Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Vandals deface New York City synagogue with pink swastika