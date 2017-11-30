Undocumented immigrant found not guilty in California woman's death

Kathryn Steinle's murder became a national talking point regarding sanctuary cities and Trump's push for a border wall.
3:00 | 11/30/17

Transcript for Undocumented immigrant found not guilty in California woman's death
Good evening as we come on here tonight we'll get to those headlines in just a moment first there's another developing story in a murder trial making national headlines and Zain as Garcia's a Roddy and undocumented immigrant from Mexico. Found not guilty of killing Kate's finally in San Francisco. The case has become a lightning rod in the debate over immigration and Sanctuary Cities here's ABC's Dan Harris. David a really stunning jury decision tonight in a case that is sure to. I have political ramifications. Going forward Zain as Garcia's Iraq today. Was a convicted felon and an illegal immigrant who'd been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when he fatally shot. Kate's finally in the back while she was walking with her father on appear in San Francisco Zarate said the shooting was an accident. Then candidate Donald Trump talked about this case a lot when he was on the campaign trail saying that Stanley's death was another reason America needed to build a wall on its southern border. The case sparked a lot of debate over Sanctuary Cities in which local officials are not allowed to cooperate. We US immigration authorities. Zarate was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm which does carry a potential sentence of sixteen months to three years. It back to you Dan thanks.

