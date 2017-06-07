United Airlines issues new rules to employees for dealing with bumped passengers from overbooked flights Airline crews must now be booked on a flight at least an hour prior to departure to avoid bumping passengers at the last minute.

United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane The airline announces new policies, including payment of up to $10,000 to passengers who are overbooked.

United CEO responds after passenger dragged from flight United's Oscar Munoz said the airline is conducting a "detailed review" after a passenger was caught on camera being dragged off a flight by security officials.