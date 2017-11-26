Transcript for United Airlines jet lands safely with four blown tires

Time now for the index to Newark Airport and a scary landing for a flight from Germany. The United Airlines jet living safely with four blown tires passengers exiting the plane by stairs than. Busted the terminal are no reports of injuries and it's unclear why this tires blew. To the Canary Islands off Spain were nearly two dozen people were hurt when the dance floor. Of a nightclub collapsed the floor giving way sending people plunging into the basement below. Most of the injuries are broken bones and bruises but to people suffering serious injuries. And a wave of royal fever sweeping the world as a major announcement could be eminent. Royal watchers say prince hairy and Megan Markel may announce their engagement as early as this week. Kerry has been dating the American actress for about a year and a half Markel has already reportedly met the queen who must give the marriage a blessing. That was story of generosity we've been following this entire holiday weekend. The homeless veteran who spent his last twenty dollars to buy gas for a woman after she got stranded well she started go funny page friend and contributions. Are now hearing 400000. Dollars Johnny Bobby junior says he hopes to pay it forward. Or you know intends on informant give a lot of it away and so I can tell us airlines where amounts to because some Mazen Palin. It is Bobbitt is a former marine who fell on hard times a buddy you and a half ago but his days on the streets of Philly now appear to be over.

