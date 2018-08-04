Transcript for Unseasonable weather continues to batter the US

residence. Tom? Thaou. Next to wild winter weather. Now more ttwo weeks into spring. The high plains slam snow. A plane from Las Vegas skiing off the runway. Slick conditionsthe roads in Oklahoma re on the freezing start to the week with Sam championa mome but first, kenoton on the scene of theve landslide in east pitturgh. Repter: Winter not going quietly, blasting millions tonight from coast to coast it looks more like feb in South Dakota. Four inches of snow in S fa where wintry conditions caused this plane to slide O the runway. Wind chills in the this mornfrom Oklahoma to north Carolina. In Oklahoma ciicy roads blamedor more than two dozen accidents this weekend. And in Louisville, Kentucky, the just over it. Down south, ten reported tornadoes, from Texas to Louisiana. A mangled mess of debris outsi reveport. New video of an ef-3 tornadojacksonville, Alabama, last month, showing just how fast these twisters M April storms also slamming the weoast. In oregon,ong winds knocking a tree this Portland house. Up to six inches of rain in northernifornia floor streets and swelling rivers. Western Pennsylvania, landslide emergencies. You heard a loud crash. And I thought it was a car crash or something. Feet. Mud and debris slammnto an apartment complelo no iuries, but 30 people evacuated. Dent Dan martin praying his home is safe. I'm concerned and hope I'm nog to be that one sliding over the hill. Reporter: Tom, officials say they're dealwith 70 act landslides in the region. They say after the hills right here came down, they're still working to secure there for all of tho landslides. Tom? 70 active landsli nneth, THA. Let's get right to Sam champion. Sam, you were telling me earlier, there is snow coming, but good news also. The one littleystem that drops snow from the dakotas to ilnois. As the system shifts east, there' and less snow. Chicago, a few flakes in the morning. L.A., Vegas, Phoenix, you see the beautiful Orange co and Wichita, wednes80. Da, 81. New orle 74. Dees, 68.they got some snow today. W York, Washington, cgo, Louisville, 70s if not ny places gettingheir first

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.